RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac dans l'AcadÃ©mie de Nancy-MetzLe rÃ©sultat du brevet dans l'AcadÃ©mie de Nancy-Metz
Patrick BORDIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Jean De Pange- Sarreguemines 2000 - 2006
-
IUT GMP ALTERNANCE- Forbach 2006 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick BORDIER
-
Vit Ã :
ERNESTVILLER, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 sept. 1986 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Patrick BORDIER a reconnu Patrick BORDIER sur la photo GMP 1A, Promotion n°13
-
Patrick BORDIER a ajoutÃ© IUT GMP ALTERNANCE Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Patrick BORDIER a ajoutÃ© Lycée Jean De Pange Ã son parcours scolaire