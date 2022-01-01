Patrick BOULLÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame (Josselin)- Josselin 1965 - 1969
-
Lycée Privé Marcel Callo- Redon
Électrotechnique1969 - 1972
-
IUT DE RENNES- Rennes
Génie Électrique Option Automatismes1972 - 1974
Parcours militaire
-
6e Régiment Cuirassier Crepy Couvron (Aisne)- Crepy 1974 - 1975
Parcours club
-
US PLOEREN- Ploeren 1987 - 2003
Parcours associatif
-
Amicale Cyclos Ploëren- Ploeren 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick BOULLÉ
-
Vit à :
BULÉON, France
-
Né en :
1955 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a ajouté 6e Régiment Cuirassier Crepy Couvron (Aisne) à son parcours militaire
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a ajouté Amicale Cyclos Ploëren à son parcours associatif
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a ajouté Us Ploeren à son parcours sportif
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a reconnu Patrick BOULLÉ sur la photo veterans
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a reconnu Michel COMPTOUR sur la photo veterans
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a reconnu Philippe ROTIEL sur la photo 6eme
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a reconnu Yves LE GAL sur la photo 6eme
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a reconnu Patrick BOULLÉ sur la photo 6eme
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a reconnu Philippe ROTIEL sur la photo 3eme 1969
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a reconnu Patrick BOULLÉ sur la photo 3eme 1969
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a reconnu Yves LE GAL sur la photo 3eme
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a reconnu Philippe ROTIEL sur la photo 3eme
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a reconnu Patrick BOULLÉ sur la photo 3eme
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a reconnu Philippe ROTIEL sur la photo 4 eme
-
Patrick BOULLÉ a ajouté Iut De Rennes à son parcours scolaire