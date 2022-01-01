Patrick BOUVET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Mermoz- Angers 1969 - 1973
-
Lycée Chevrollier- Angers 1973 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
-
BULL - Cadre financier (Finance)- Angers 1978 - 2018
A propos
-
Patrick BOUVET
-
Vit Ã :
TRELAZE, France
-
NÃ© le :
17 juil. 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Controleur de gestion
Voyages
Voyages
-
