Patrick BUCHAILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Notre Dame (Niort)- Niort 1962 - 1965
-
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Paul Bert (Niort)- Niort 1962 - 1966
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc (Niort)- Niort 1962 - 1966
-
Ecole Notre Dame De Nantilly (Saumur)- Saumur 1967 - 1969
-
NOTRE DAME DE NANTILLY- Saumur 1967 - 1969
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Argenton chateau 1970 - 1974
-
Collège Saint-louis- Saumur 1970 - 1971
-
Collège Yolande D'anjou- Saumur 1972 - 1974
-
Collège- Argenton chateau 1972 - 1975
-
Lycée Duplessis Mornay- Saumur 1973 - 1975
-
Lycée Technique Marceau- Saumur 1975 - 1977
Parcours club
-
AERIUM ST VINCENT DE PAUL- Arcachon 1966 - 1966
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick BUCHAILLET
-
Vit Ã :
ANGERS, France
-
NÃ© le :
21 fÃ©vr. 1959 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Patrick BUCHAILLET a ajoutÃ© Collège Saint-joseph Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Patrick BUCHAILLET a reconnu Patrick BUCHAILLET sur la photo 2ndeCc
-
Patrick BUCHAILLET a reconnu Patrick BUCHAILLET sur la photo 3èID
-
Patrick BUCHAILLET a reconnu Patrick BUCHAILLET sur la photo 2ndeCc
-
Patrick BUCHAILLET a ajoutÃ© Ecole Notre Dame (Niort) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Patrick BUCHAILLET a ajoutÃ© AERIUM ST VINCENT DE PAUL Ã son parcours sportif