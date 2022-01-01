Patrick BUSSCHAERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Guillaume Bude - Autre- Maubeuge 1969 - 1974
-
Lycée Pierre Forest - Autre (Voie gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Maubeuge 1975 - 1979
-
Institut Informatique Et Entreprise- Valenciennes 1980 - 1981
Parcours militaire
-
1er Régiment D'infanterie- Sarrebourg 1979 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
VAG FRANCE- Villers cotterets 1981 - 1983
-
BENDIX FRANCE- Beauvais 1982 - 1986
-
BANQUE SCALBERT DUPONT - Informaticien (Informatique)- Verlinghem 1986 - 1987
-
PRESSE INFORMATIQUE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Cauvigny 1987 - 1988
-
Finaref - Informaticien (Informatique)- Roubaix 1988 - 1989
-
CABINET GARCIN - Informaticien (Informatique)- Chambery 1989 - 1989
-
Canal Plus - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS
Directeur des Operations1989 - 2003
-
T SYSTEMS FRANCE - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Toulouse
Directeur Departement2003 - maintenant
-
T-systems France - Directeur de dÃ©partement (Informatique)- Paris 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick BUSSCHAERT
-
Vit Ã :
LONGPERRIER, France
-
NÃ© le :
8 fÃ©vr. 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Cadre, sportif
Profession :
DIRECTEUR DU DEPARTEMENT OUTSOURCING COMPUTING an
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Chypre - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal
-
