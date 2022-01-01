Patrick BUSSCHAERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Patrick BUSSCHAERT

  • Vit Ã  :

    LONGPERRIER, France

  • NÃ© le :

    8 fÃ©vr. 1959 (63 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Cadre, sportif

  • Profession :

    DIRECTEUR DU DEPARTEMENT OUTSOURCING COMPUTING an

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :