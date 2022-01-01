Patrick CHARLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MIRABEAU- Tours 1954 - 1961
-
Collège Anatole France- Tours 1961 - 1964
-
Collège Michelet- Tours 1964 - 1966
-
Lycée Paul-louis Courier- Tours 1966 - 1967
-
Lycée Grandmont- Tours 1967 - 1969
Parcours club
-
USALT- Tours 1967 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Nord Europe (Crédit Mutuel) - AttachÃ© commercial (Commercial)- LILLE 1973 - 1980
-
Centre (Crédit Mutuel) - AttachÃ© commercial (Commercial)- ORLEANS 1980 - 1989
-
DauphinÃ© Vivarais (Crédit Mutuel) - Conseiller Gestion de Patrimoine (Autre)- VALENCE 1990 - 2011
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick CHARLOT
-
Vit Ã :
TOURS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1950 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Croatie - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - GrÃ¨ce - - Italie - Maroc - - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam
-
Patrick CHARLOT a reconnu Patrick CHARLOT sur la photo Départ pour Hambourg