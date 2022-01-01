Patrick CLAPET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
PAUL BERT- Roubaix 1956 - 1963
-
INSTITUT TURGOT- Roubaix 1963 - 1968
-
E.n.p.p.- Joinville le pont
11 peloton1979 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Trentesaux Toulemode Tourcoing (Ttt) - Dessinateur (Autre)- Tourcoing
dans laboratoire PHOTO/GRAVURE1968 - 1979
-
PREFECTURE DE POLICE DE PARIS - Gpx paris 07 (Autre)- Paris
Ecole Ã VINCENNES JOINVILLE LE PONT 11Ã¨me Peloton PARIS 07 POSTE gros caillou1979 - 1984
-
Commissariat De Police De Tourcoing- Tourcoing 1984 - 2007
-
COMMISSARIAT DE TOURCOING - GPX RONCQ/ puis BADR TG (Autre)- Tourcoing 1984 - 2007
Parcours militaire
-
2ème Gcm- Saarburg
Tireur dans un char AMX 131971 - 1972
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick CLAPET
-
Vit Ã :
RONCQ, France
-
NÃ© le :
9 mars 1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Patrick CLAPET a reconnu Patrick CLAPET sur la photo STAGE COMMANDO TREVES 1972
-
Patrick CLAPET a ajoutÃ© Commissariat De Police De Tourcoing Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Patrick CLAPET a reconnu Patrick CLAPET sur la photo 2ème GCM en stage à Trèves (Allemagne) février 1972