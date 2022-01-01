Patrick DELFOSSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Nanterre 1961 - 1964
-
Collège Joliot-curie- Nanterre 1964 - 1969
-
Lycée Joliot Curie Nanterre- Nanterre 1969 - 1972
-
Charles V Institut Etudes Anglophones Jussieu Paris 7- Paris 1972 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
MAIRIE DE PARIS- Paris 1974 - 2019
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick DELFOSSE
-
Vit à :
CRETEIL, France
-
Né en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Patrick DELFOSSE a ajouté Mairie De Paris-paris 20ème à son parcours professionnel
-
Patrick DELFOSSE a ajouté Charles V Institut Etudes Anglophones Jussieu Paris 7 à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrick DELFOSSE a ajouté Lycée Joliot Curie Nanterre à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrick DELFOSSE a ajouté Collège Joliot-curie à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrick DELFOSSE a ajouté ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN à son parcours scolaire