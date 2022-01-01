Patrick DELORT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Robert De Mortain- Mortain 1968 - 1971
-
Lycée- Moissac 1971 - 1972
Parcours militaire
-
C.i.it.d.m- Frejus 1974 - 1975
-
EOR- Coetquidan bellevue 1975 - 1975
-
6 Rpima- Mont de marsan 1975 - 1975
-
GENDARMERIE MOBILE- Chambery 1976 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre National Formation Gendarmerie (Cnfpj - Cnfsr)- Fontainebleau 1976 - 1976
-
Centre National Formation Gendarmerie (Cnfpj - Cnfsr)- Fontainebleau 1979 - 1981
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick DELORT
-
Vit à :
ST DENIS DE LA REUNION, La Réunion
-
Né le :
22 juil. 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
