Patrick DEZY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Compertrix)- Compertrix 1955 - 1961
-
Lycée P. Bayen- Chalons en champagne 1960 - 1966
-
Lycée Oehmichen- Chalons en champagne 1967 - 1970
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick DEZY
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né en :
1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Patrick DEZY a ajouté Lycée Oehmichen à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrick DEZY a ajouté Lycée P. Bayen à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrick DEZY a ajouté Ecole Jules Ferry (Compertrix) à son parcours scolaire