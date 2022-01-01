Patrick FRUCHART (PATRICK FRUCHART) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ces Langevin Walon Grenay 62160- Grenay 1968 - 1969
Parcours militaire
-
11 Regiment Chasseur Berlin Quartier Napoleon- Berlin
engage arme de terre commando parachutisme Afghanistan mali berlin 11rc de chasseur1971 - 1977
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick FRUCHART (PATRICK FRUCHART)
-
Vit à :
62160 GRENAY, France
-
Né le :
23 janv. 1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
