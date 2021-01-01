Patrick GUINOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALPHONSE DE LAMARTINE- Rognac 1957 - 1961
-
ECOLE LAUGIER- Paris 1961 - 1962
-
Ecole Léon Gambetta- Massy 1962 - 1963
-
Lycée Kléber- Strasbourg 1963 - 1971
-
Lycée Mignet- Aix en provence
ternimale C prof math Bastide1971 - 1972
-
MARMILHAT- Lempdes
prepa veto1972 - 1974
-
Université De La Mediterranee : Aix-marseille Ii- Marseille 1974 - 1980
-
Université De La Mediterranee : Aix-marseille Ii- Marseille
ces anesthesie reanimation1982 - 1985
Parcours club
-
AUC- Aix en provence
NÂ°3 periode Martinez1972 - 1980
-
ESQUICHE COUDES- Aix en provence 1991 - 1998
Parcours militaire
-
Samu Centre Hospitalier- Ajaccio
medecin appelÃ© detachÃ© au samu1980 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
Chu Timone Marseille- Marseille 1983 - 1987
-
CHU LILLE- Lille 1987 - 1991
-
Centre Hospitalier Général- Martigues 1991 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick GUINOT
-
Vit Ã :
MARTIGUES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retraité
Profession :
PH anesthesiste rea retraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Cambodge - Chine - Espagne - Ã‰thiopie - France - GrÃ¨ce - IndonÃ©sie - Iran - Irlande - Italie - Kirghizistan - Laos - Mauritanie - Namibie - OuzbÃ©kistan - Pakistan - Pologne - Royaume-Uni - SÃ©nÃ©gal - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - Syrie - TchÃ©quie - Tunisie - Turquie
-
-
-
-
-
-
