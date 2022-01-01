Patrick LE TIRANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Edouard Herriot- Maisons alfort 1960 - 1963
-
ECOLE CONDORCET- Maisons alfort 1963 - 1964
-
Ecole Saint Exupery- Maisons alfort 1965 - 1966
-
CHATEAU DE CARSIX- Carsix 1969 - 1970
Parcours militaire
-
51 Ra Bitburg Allemagne- Bitburg 1975 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
-
Ducros Express (DHL) - Responsable administratif (Administratif)- LIMEIL BREVANNES 1977 - 2007
-
DUCROS TRANSPORTS- Limeil brevannes 1977 - 2007
-
Hopitaux De Saint Maurice (94) - Agent de service hospitalier (Autre)- Saint maurice 2010 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
SMUS- Saint maur des fosses 1987 - 1999
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick LE TIRANT
-
Vit Ã :
MAISONS ALFORT, France
-
NÃ© le :
28 juil. 1955 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Birmanie - Cambodge - Espagne - France - GrÃ¨ce - - IndonÃ©sie - Italie - Laos - MacÃ©doine - Madagascar - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie
-
