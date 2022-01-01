Patrick MAITAM est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES ORMEAUX- Fontenay aux roses 1962 - maintenant
-
Lycee D'etat De Châtenay-malabry- Chatenay malabry 1964 - 1968
-
Lycée Carnot- Cannes 1968 - 1969
-
Lycée Général Ferrié- Draguignan 1969 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Thomson/sodeteg - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Le plessis robinson 1978 - 1980
-
BINAIR INGENIERIE - DIRECTION (Informatique)- Le port 1986 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick MAITAM
-
Vit à :
ST GILLES, République du Costa Rica
-
Né en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
