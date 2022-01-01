Patrick MAITAM est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Thomson/sodeteg  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Le plessis robinson 1978 - 1980

  • BINAIR INGENIERIE  - DIRECTION (Informatique)

     -  Le port 1986 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Patrick MAITAM

  • Vit à :

    ST GILLES, République du Costa Rica

  • Né en :

    1953 (69 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chef d'entreprise

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages