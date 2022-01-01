RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Raphaël
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Montlucon 1969 - 1973
-
Lycée Madame De Staël- Montlucon 1973 - 1977
-
Institut Départ. De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Centre Hospitalier- Montlucon 1981 - 1984
-
CNAM- Montlucon
Formation économie et gestion1987 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
9 Regiment Du Genie- Neuf brisach 1978 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DE MONTLUCON- Montlucon 1979 - 1991
-
Infirmier Libéral Montlucon- Montlucon 1992 - 1998
-
Infirmier Libéral Agay- Agay 1999 - 2007
-
Infirmier Libéral Vichy- Vichy 2007 - 2008
-
Patrick Normandon - Infirmier libéral- Saint raphael 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick NORMANDON
-
Vit à :
SAINT RAPHAEL, France
-
Né en :
1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmier libéral
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
