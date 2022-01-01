RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à Saint-ChamondLe résultat du brevet à Saint-Chamond
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EXTERNAT NOTRE DAME- Grenoble 1966 - 1970
-
Collège Externat Notre-dame- Grenoble 1970 - 1973
-
Externat Notre-dame- Grenoble 1973 - 1976
-
COURS BARONNAT- Grenoble 1976 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
GENTY CATHIARD- Sassenage 1979 - 1983
-
Intermarché- Seyssins 1983 - 1987
-
Supermarché Stoc- Saint priest 1989 - 1990
-
Intermarche La Mure- La mure 1992 - 1995
Parcours club
-
Haras Du Pilat- Saint jean bonnefonds 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick ORCEL
-
Vit à :
AGADIR, Maroc
-
Né le :
12 août 1958 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible