RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Nantes
Patrick PASTOR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANATOLE FRANCE- Villeurbanne 1964 - 1965
-
ECOLE ERNEST RENAN- Villeurbanne 1965 - 1969
-
Collège Les Iris- Villeurbanne
6e allemand1969 - 1971
-
Lycée Lacassagne- Lyon
terminale scientifique1972 - 1977
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick PASTOR
-
Vit Ã :
NANTES, France
-
NÃ© le :
29 oct. 1958 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vit en Bretagne: kenavo les gônes !
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Danemark - Finlande - Irlande - Islande - NorvÃ¨ge - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - SuÃ¨de
-
Patrick PASTOR a reconnu Yves DEVANTOY sur la photo premiere 6 C
-
Patrick PASTOR a reconnu Patrick PASTOR sur la photo première 6 C
-
Patrick PASTOR a reconnu Elisabeth CIMAOMO (CHUPIN) sur la photo première 6 C