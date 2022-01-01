RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Meyzieu
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ALEXANDRINE STANISLAS- Cayenne 1979 - 1981
-
Collège Eugène Nonnon- Cayenne 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Professionnel République- Cayenne 1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
MAIRIE DE MATOURY- Matoury 1993 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick PATRICK LANCE (LANCE)
-
Vit à :
MEYZIEU, France
-
Né en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
