Patrick PATRICK LESIMPLE (LESIMPLE)
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LEON DAUER- Villiers sur marne 1961 - 1964
ECOLE FERDINAND BUISSON- Villiers sur marne 1964 - 1965
JULES FERRY- Villiers sur marne 1965 - 1967
Collège Pierre Et Marie Curie- Villiers sur marne 1965 - 1969
Lycée D'arsonval- Saint maur des fosses 1969 - 1973
ECOLE NATIONALE DE CHIMIE PHYSIQUE BIOLOGIE- Paris 1973 - 1975
Bts E.n.c.p.b.- Paris 1973 - 1975
AFPA- Creteil 1977 - 1978
Parcours militaire
43 Rima- Offenburg 1975 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
BULL SCAT- Paris 1978 - 1980
BULL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1978 - 1980
ALLIANCE INFORMATIQUE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Courbevoie 1980 - 1982
Gfi Informatique - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1980 - 1999
Gfi Informatique - Informaticien (Informatique)- NANTERRE 1987 - 1994
EDS FRANCE SAS - Informaticien (Autre)- Nanterre 1992 - 1999
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Patrick PATRICK LESIMPLE (LESIMPLE)
Vit à :
BÉNAC, France
Né en :
1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2