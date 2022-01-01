RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Domancy
Patrick PAVARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LES BEAUCHAMPS- Taverny 1972 - 1975
-
ECOLE LA PLAINE- Taverny 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Notre-dame De Bury- Margency 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Notre-dame De Bury- Margency 1984 - 1987
-
Lycée Jacques Decour- Paris 1987 - 1988
-
Génie Civil- Cergy 1988 - 1990
-
ESIGEC- Chambery 1990 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Hervé Sa - ContremaÃ®tre (Production)- Mantes la jolie 1994 - 1998
-
Culligan - Commercial (Commercial)- Bonne 1998 - 1999
-
Alp'mat- La roche sur foron 1999 - 2000
-
STUDIO MAKO ARCHITECTE- Ville la grand 2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick PAVARD
-
Vit Ã :
DOMANCY, France
-
NÃ© en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur de travaux
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Tunisie
-
Patrick PAVARD a reconnu Patrick GERMANN sur la photo 5ème2