Patrick PERKOVIC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Carrefour  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  PONTAULT COMBAULT 1981 - 1990

  • Carrefour  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  1994 - 1999

  • Carrefour  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE 1999 - 2002

  • Carrefour  - Manager de rayon (Commercial)

     -  1999 - 2002

  • Carrefour St Clément De Rivières  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Montpellier 2002 - 2005

  • Carrefour

     -  2003 - 2005

  • Carrefour  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  PORTET SUR GARONNE 2005 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Patrick PERKOVIC

  • Vit à :

    LE FAUGA, France

  • Né en :

    1961 (61 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Cadre commercial Carrefour Portet

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages