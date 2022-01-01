Patrick PERKOVIC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
6°rcs- Strasbourg 1980 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
Carrefour - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- PONTAULT COMBAULT 1981 - 1990
Carrefour - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- 1994 - 1999
Carrefour - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- CHALONS EN CHAMPAGNE 1999 - 2002
Carrefour - Manager de rayon (Commercial)- 1999 - 2002
Carrefour St Clément De Rivières - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Montpellier 2002 - 2005
Carrefour- 2003 - 2005
Carrefour - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- PORTET SUR GARONNE 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Patrick PERKOVIC
Vit à :
LE FAUGA, France
Né en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre commercial Carrefour Portet
Mes goûts et passions
