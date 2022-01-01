RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Hernin
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Romain Rolland- Clamecy
6èB 5èA 4èA 3èA1973 - 1978
-
COLLEGE FERME BLANCHE- Clamecy 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Saint-cyr- Nevers 1979 - 1982
Parcours militaire
-
Base Aerienne 136- Toul 1984 - 1985
Parcours club
-
USM SARAN- Saran 1998 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
DRE CENTRE - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Orleans 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick PERRET
-
Vit à :
SARAN, France
-
Né le :
9 juil. 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié, 1 fille
Site : http://saran.tennisdetable.free.fr
Profession :
Informaticien à Orléans
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1