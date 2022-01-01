Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Hernin

Patrick PERRET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • DRE CENTRE  - Responsable informatique (Informatique)

     -  Orleans 2010 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Patrick PERRET

  • Vit à :

    SARAN, France

  • Né le :

    9 juil. 1963 (58 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis marié, 1 fille

    Site : http://saran.tennisdetable.free.fr

  • Profession :

    Informaticien à Orléans

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages