RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
Patrick PEYSSON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie- Piolenc 1967 - 1973
-
College De L'arc- Orange 1973 - 1977
-
Lycée De L'arc- Orange 1977 - 1980
-
Lycée Ampère Bourse- Lyon 1980 - 1982
-
Esc Dijon- Dijon 1982 - 1985
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick PEYSSON
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Patrick PEYSSON a ajouté Esc Dijon à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrick PEYSSON a ajouté Lycée Ampère Bourse à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrick PEYSSON a ajouté Lycée De L'arc à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrick PEYSSON a ajouté College De L'arc à son parcours scolaire
-
Patrick PEYSSON a ajouté Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie à son parcours scolaire