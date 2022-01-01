Patrick PILLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DES BRUYERES- Coye la foret 1966 - 1973
CES DE GOUVIEUX- Gouvieux 1974 - 1979
Parcours club
CLUB BASKET DE COYE LA FORET- Coye la foret 1974 - 1990
USG- Gouvieux 1979 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
Transport Danzas - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Marly la ville 1978 - 1995
Transport Dubois - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Marly la ville 1978 - 1995
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick PILLOT
Vit Ã :
EVAUX LES BAINS, France
NÃ© le :
28 mars 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié,5 enfants et 6 petits enfants
Profession :
Veilleur de nuit
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
5
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
