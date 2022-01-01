Patrick REGNOUF est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Radio Conquérant  - DJ - Reporter Sportif (Technique)

     -  Caen 1985 - 1986

  • AIR EXPRESS INTERNATIONAL

     -  Roissy aeroport ch de gau 1988 - 1989

  • LOGINOR  - AP (Informatique)

     -  Caen 1992 - 1992

  • JOG INFORMATIQUE  - Analyste (Informatique)

     -  Puteaux 1996 - 1998

  • SYMBIAN  - Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Londres 1998 - 2002

  • Consultant  - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)

     -  Margate 2002 - 2014

  • Iceotope  - Senior Embedded Linux Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Rotherham 2014 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • Ba 107

     -  Velizy 1987 - 1988

  • GLAM

     -  Velizy villacoublay 1987 - 1988

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Patrick REGNOUF

  • Vit à :

    MARGATE, Royaume-Uni

  • Né en :

    1968 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut tout le monde ;-)

  • Profession :

    IT Consultant

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    6

