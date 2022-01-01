Patrick REGNOUF est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
SAINTE THERESE- May sur orne 1973 - 1979
-
Institut Saint-pierre- Caen 1979 - 1983
-
Collège Guy De Maupassant- Saint martin de fontenay 1983 - 1984
-
INSTITUT LEMONNIER- Caen 1984 - 1985
-
INSTITUTION STE MARIE- Caen 1985 - 1986
-
GROUPE EUDINE- Caen 1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Radio Conquérant - DJ - Reporter Sportif (Technique)- Caen 1985 - 1986
-
AIR EXPRESS INTERNATIONAL- Roissy aeroport ch de gau 1988 - 1989
-
LOGINOR - AP (Informatique)- Caen 1992 - 1992
-
JOG INFORMATIQUE - Analyste (Informatique)- Puteaux 1996 - 1998
-
SYMBIAN - Software Engineer (Informatique)- Londres 1998 - 2002
-
Consultant - Consultant en informatique (Informatique)- Margate 2002 - 2014
-
Iceotope - Senior Embedded Linux Software Engineer (Informatique)- Rotherham 2014 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick REGNOUF
-
Vit à :
MARGATE, Royaume-Uni
-
Né en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut tout le monde ;-)
Profession :
IT Consultant
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
6
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - États-Unis - Finlande - France - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suède
-
Patrick REGNOUF a reconnu Sophie HUET sur la photo CM1-CM2 1978/79
-
Patrick REGNOUF a ajouté Radio Conquérant à son parcours professionnel
-
Patrick REGNOUF a ajouté Iceotope à son parcours professionnel
-
Patrick REGNOUF a ajouté Consultant à son parcours professionnel
-
Patrick REGNOUF a ajouté Symbian à son parcours professionnel
-
Patrick REGNOUF a reconnu Patrick REGNOUF sur la photo CM1-CM2 1978/79