Patrick RENAUDIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Fabert- Metz 1975 - 1978
-
INSTITUTION DE LA SALLE- Metz 1978 - 1979
-
IUT TECH DE CO- Metz 1979 - 1981
-
Université Nancy Ii- Nancy
Maîtrise MIAGE1981 - 1983
-
Ifg - Mastere Icg- Dijon 1999 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Lorraine Champagne (Banque Populaire) - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- METZ 1983 - 1988
-
Nord-Est (Crédit Agricole) - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- REIMS 1988 - 1989
-
LORFONTE - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Uckange 1989 - 1993
-
UGINE - Responsable de domaine (Informatique)- Gueugnon 1993 - 1996
-
LA MEUSIENNE - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Ancerville 1996 - 1998
-
OFFICE SI- Quetigny 1998 - 1999
-
Credit Agricole Côte D''or- Dijon 2000 - 2001
-
PRCI CONSULTANTS- Lugos 2001 - 2002
-
AIDA CONSEIL - Consultant MOA sécurité SI bancaire (Informatique)- Chenove 2003 - 2005
-
SIDERLOG- Lyon 2005 - 2006
-
Groupama- DIJON 2006 - 2007
-
Formagest 200 - Consultant en informatique (Profession libérale)- Dijon 2007 - 2008
-
Groupama - Chef de projet (Autre)- NOISY LE GRAND 2009 - 2010
-
Crédit Agricole - Consultant IAM (Informatique)- PARIS 2010 - 2013
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick RENAUDIN
-
-
Né le :
14 mars 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Nous nous sommes croisés ?
Faites moi un signe, je vous répondrai.... au bout de quelques temps !
A bientôt
Profession :
Consultant IAM
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Espagne - États-Unis - Italie - - Luxembourg - Philippines - Suisse - Thaïlande - Tunisie
-
Patrick RENAUDIN a ajouté Groupe Crédit Agricole à son parcours professionnel
-
Patrick RENAUDIN a ajouté Aida Conseil 2.0 à son parcours professionnel