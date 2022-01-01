RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Bellefontaine
Patrick RIGAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Sarcelles 1969 - 1976
-
Collège Voltaire- Sarcelles 1976 - 1981
Parcours club
-
CSMPERSAN- Persan 1979 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
3m Company- SAINT OUEN L'AUMONE 1989 - maintenant
-
3m Company - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- CERGY 1989 - 2007
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick RIGAULT
-
Vit Ã :
BELLEFONTAINE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Copains d'avant, surtout n'hésitez pas a me contacter...
Profession :
Employe 3M FRANCE
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Bulgarie - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - Maroc - Suisse - VÃ©nÃ©zuela
-
Patrick RIGAULT a reconnu Patrick RIGAULT sur la photo 1977- CM2 avec Mme BARBOLOSI à Gresse-en-Vercors