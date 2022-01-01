Patrick RODRIGUEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN MOULIN- Rosny sous bois 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Saint Exupéry- Rosny sous bois 1980 - 1984
-
Cet Rue De Brément- Noisy le sec 1985 - 1989
-
IUT INFO VILLETANEUSE- Villetaneuse 1989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
Ministère De La Justice- Paris 1991 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick RODRIGUEZ
-
Vit Ã :
LA FRESNAIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 juin 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Apres être resté longtemps a Rosny je suis parti travailler en Bretagne, à Saint Malo. J'ai une fille née en mai 1998.
J'essaie de prendre contact avec d'anciens camarades de Saint EX.
Patrick
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur informatique
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Patrick RODRIGUEZ a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Père et fille15 juin
-
Patrick RODRIGUEZ a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Père et fille15 juin
-
Patrick RODRIGUEZ a ajoutÃ© Ministère De La Justice Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Patrick RODRIGUEZ a ajoutÃ© Iut Info Villetaneuse Ã son parcours scolaire