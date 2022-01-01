RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Julien-en-Genevois
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée International- Ferney voltaire 1991 - 1995
-
Iut D'annecy- Annecy 1995 - 1997
-
Ecole Supérieure D'ingénieurs D'annecy- Annecy 1997 - 1999
-
DESS TECHNIQUES ET APPLICATIONS DE LA PHYSIQUE- Grenoble 1999 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Bnp Paribas - Responsable Applicatif- GENEVE 2000 - 2005
-
SOLOG - Ingénieur Informatique (Informatique)- Geneve 1 2005 - 2008
-
HUG - Ingénieur Informatique (Technique)- Geneve 2008 - 2010
-
Lombard Odier Darier Hentsch & Cie- Geneve 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick ROMAND
-
Vit à :
SAINT JULIEN EN GENEVOIS, France
-
Né en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur projet informatique
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
