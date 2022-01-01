RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Gentilly
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LES MONTS DE VIGNES- Dijon 1969 - 1973
DUNANT- Dijon 1973 - 1977
Collège Henri Dunant- Dijon 1973 - 1977
Lycée Le Castel- Dijon 1977 - 1981
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées De Lyon (Insa)- Villeurbanne 1981 - 1986
IAE PARIS- Paris 1994 - 1996
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick ROUSSELET
Vit Ã :
GENTILLY, France
NÃ© le :
9 aoÃ»t 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur Technico-Commercial (TÃ©lÃ©com)
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Argentine - Belgique - Canada - Chypre - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - IndonÃ©sie - Irlande - Italie - Luxembourg - Maroc - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Slovaquie - Suisse - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam
Patrick ROUSSELET a ajoutÃ© Dunant Ã son parcours scolaire
Patrick ROUSSELET a reconnu Patrick ROUSSELET sur la photo 4ième2