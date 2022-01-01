RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rodez
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Rodez 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Ferdinand Foch- Rodez 1984 - 1985
-
Lycée Polyvalent Alexis Monteil- Rodez 1985 - 1989
-
Institut Vatel école De Commerce Et De Gestion De L'hôtellerie- Nimes 1989 - 1992
-
MILLAU ENSEIGNEMENT SUPERIEUR- Millau 1997 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick ROUVELLAT
-
Vit à :
RODEZ, France
-
Né en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Système d'Information
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1