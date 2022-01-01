Patrick SCANTAMBURLO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE- Le faget 1968 - 1974
-
CEG JULES FERRY- Puylaurens 1974 - 1977
-
Lycée Professionnel Du Bâtiment Le Sidobre- Castres 1975 - 1980
-
MB FORMATION- Toulouse 2009 - 2009
Parcours entreprise
-
SCREG SUD OUEST - MaÃ§on (Production)- Toulouse 1995 - 2006
-
Europ Securite Toulouse - Agent de securite (Autre)- Toulouse 2006 - 2009
-
SAS DECADES - SSIAP1 (Production)- Toulouse
Agent sÃ©curitÃ© incendie Ã leclerc st-orens2009 - 2009
-
SECURITAS- Toulouse 2009 - 2013
-
Lancry Protection Securite- Toulouse 2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Patrick SCANTAMBURLO
-
Vit Ã :
BEAUZELLE, France
-
NÃ© le :
6 juil. 1963 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent de sÃ©curitÃ© incendie SSIAP1
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
Patrick SCANTAMBURLO a publiÃ© HELIOS
2 ANS Lire la suite
-
Patrick SCANTAMBURLO même en payant sa valeur je te dit non.
-
-
Patrick SCANTAMBURLO trop adorable.
-
-
Patrick SCANTAMBURLO a ajoutÃ© Lancry Protection Securite Ã son parcours professionnel