Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Les Aurains- Fumay 1985 - 1992
-
LP LOUIS ARMAND- Vivier au court
BEP Electronique1992 - 1994
-
Le Château- Sedan
BAC MRBT (Maintenance Réseaux Bureautiques/Télématiques)1994 - 1996
Parcours club
-
USFC- Fumay 1985 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Gendarmerie (Ciga)- Auxerre 1997 - 1997
-
Prim Informatique / Arch Info - Technicien (Technique)- Montcy notre dame
Technicien Informatique1998 - 2000
-
SYSTEMAT - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lasne
Consultant en Informatique2000 - 2016
-
Credit Agrocole Indosuez - Ingénieur système (Informatique)- Luxembourg 2016 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Etat Major Gie De L'air- Paris
Brigadier informaticien1997 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick SCHNEIDER
-
Vit à :
PHILIPPEVILLE, Belgique
-
Né le :
25 sept. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant Informatique
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
