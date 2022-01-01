Patrick SERVEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Les Terrasses (Chateaubriant)- Chateaubriant 1965 - 1970
Collège La Ville Aux Roses- Chateaubriant 1970 - 1975
Lycée Guy Moquet- Chateaubriant 1973 - 1977
IUT DE NANTES- Nantes 1977 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
France Télécom- MARSEILLE 1978 - 1990
France Télécom- NANTES 1990 - 1993
France Télécom- TRELISSAC 1996 - 2001
France Télécom- EYSINES 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Patrick SERVEL
Vit à :
MERIGNAC, France
Né le :
29 mars 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien et plus
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Patrick SERVEL a reconnu Isabelle PIERRE-HERNANDEZ (PIERRE) sur la photo grande section ecole marcel viaud
Patrick SERVEL a reconnu Jean Pierre HERNANDEZ sur la photo grande section ecole marcel viaud
Patrick SERVEL a reconnu Patrick SERVEL sur la photo grande section ecole marcel viaud