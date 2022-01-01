Patrick WILLAERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Rouen (Menneval)- Menneval 1960 - 1972
-
Lycée Clément Ader- Bernay 1969 - 1972
-
LEP- Bernay 1969 - 1972
Parcours militaire
-
3è Rama- Vernon 1975 - 1976
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Patrick WILLAERT
-
Vit à :
BERNAY, France
-
Né le :
17 mai 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Patrickwillaert@orange.fr
Profession :
Mécanicien
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible