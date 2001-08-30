Paul BESNARD (PAUL BESNARD) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE RASPAIL- Tours 2004 - 2012
-
ECOLE CLAUDE CHAPPE- Chambray les tours 2012 - 2013
-
Collège La Vallée Violette- Joue les tours 2013 - 2015
-
Collège Notre-dame La Riche- Tours 2014 - 2017
-
Lycée Professionnel Albert Bayet- Tours 2017 - 2020
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Paul BESNARD (PAUL BESNARD)
-
Vit à :
CHAMBRAY LES TOURS, France
-
Né le :
30 août 2001 (21 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Paul BESNARD (PAUL BESNARD) a ajouté Lycée Professionnel Albert Bayet à son parcours scolaire
-
Paul BESNARD (PAUL BESNARD) a ajouté Collège Notre-dame La Riche à son parcours scolaire
-
Paul BESNARD (PAUL BESNARD) a ajouté Collège La Vallée Violette à son parcours scolaire
-
Paul BESNARD (PAUL BESNARD) a ajouté ECOLE CLAUDE CHAPPE à son parcours scolaire
-
Paul BESNARD (PAUL BESNARD) a ajouté ECOLE RASPAIL à son parcours scolaire