Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Turgot- Paris 1955 - 1965
-
ECOLE CENTRALE DE NANTES- Nantes 1965 - 1968
Parcours entreprise
-
Ibm - International Business Machines - Stagiaire (Autre)- NEUILLY SUR SEINE 1968 - 1969
-
Kléber Colombes - Informaticien (Informatique)- Colombes
1971 - 1977
-
Sgcc (Coop) - Informaticien (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt
Chef de Projets1978 - 1986
-
Legal & General - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris
Chef de Projets1986 - 1987
-
JACOBS SUCHARD - Informaticien (Informatique)- Choisy le roi
Chef de Projets Responsable informatique individuelle1988 - 1990
-
LEASE PLAN FRANCE - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Garches 1991 - 1998
-
GROUPE CHEQUE DEJEUNER - Informaticien (Informatique)- Gennevilliers 2002 - 2003
Parcours militaire
-
PORTE AVIONS CLEMENCEAU- Brest
1970 - 1970
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Paul BRIOTET
-
Vit Ã :
SURESNES, France
-
NÃ© le :
20 juin 1944 (78 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
-
Profession :
Retraite
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Paul BRIOTET a reconnu Paul BRIOTET sur la photo classe de 5°