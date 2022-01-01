RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Marseille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Paul-Vincent BAUGEY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Jean Baptiste (Le Grand Bornand)- Le grand bornand 1984 - 1992
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Thones 1992 - 1995
-
Collège Sainte-famille- La roche sur foron 1995 - 1996
-
Lycée Sainte-famille- La roche sur foron 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Sainte-marie- La roche sur foron 1998 - 1999
-
Lycée Berthollet- Annecy 1999 - 2002
-
Inpg - Enspg, Ensieg, Enserg- Grenoble 2002 - 2005
Parcours club
-
SKI CLUB DU GRAND BORNAND- Le grand bornand 1986 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
THERMOCOMPACT - Stagiaire (Autre)- Pringy 2004 - 2004
-
EDF R&D (Edf - Electricité De France) - Stagiaire (Autre)- MORET SUR LOING 2005 - 2005
-
Sopra - Informaticien (Informatique)- ANNECY LE VIEUX 2007 - 2009
-
TECHNIDATA- Meylan 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Paul-Vincent BAUGEY
-
Vit à :
MARSEILLE, France
-
Né en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur Informatique
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible