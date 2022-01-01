Paul YOUMBI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

  • Ecole Polytechnique

     -  Yaounde

    1990 - 1992 Tronc commun cycle préparatoire 1992 - 1995 Département Génie Civil

    1990 - 1995

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Paul YOUMBI

  • Vit à :

    ABU DHABI, Emirats Arabes Unis

  • Né le :

    19 avril 1966 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    &#8226; Many years of experience in Construction, IMS Auditing, Project Management and Project Controls.
    &#8226; Project Planning and Evaluation using IRR, NPV, ROI, AHP, Real Option, and Earned Value.
    &#8226; Project Cost and Schedule Risk Management using Primavera Pertmaster&#8226; Thorough knowledge of schedule techniques such as CPM, PDM and PERT. &#8226; Construction Project Engineering and Management using Prolog Manager. &#8226; Project Optimization using Nonlinear, Linear, Integer, and Goal Programming techniques. &#8226; Integrated Management Systems (IMS) Lead Auditing. &#8226; Knowledge of AD EHSMS (Abu Dhabi Environment, Health and Safety Management System) &#8226; Knowledge of IMS implementation and auditing as per ISO9001, ISO14001, and OHSAS 18001. &#8226; Excellent computer skills: MS Office application (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access). &#8226; Excellent leadership skills including Team Building and Management. &#8226; Strong oral & written communication skills in English and French.

  • Profession :

    Senior Consultant - Sustainable Development

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Allemagne - Cameroun - Émirats Arabes Unis - États-Unis - Éthiopie - France - Guinée Équatoriale - Maroc - Nigéria - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni