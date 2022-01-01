Paul YOUMBI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Polytechnique- Yaounde
1990 - 1992 Tronc commun cycle préparatoire 1992 - 1995 Département Génie Civil1990 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Paul YOUMBI
-
Vit à :
ABU DHABI, Emirats Arabes Unis
-
Né le :
19 avril 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
• Many years of experience in Construction, IMS Auditing, Project Management and Project Controls.
• Project Planning and Evaluation using IRR, NPV, ROI, AHP, Real Option, and Earned Value.
• Project Cost and Schedule Risk Management using Primavera Pertmaster• Thorough knowledge of schedule techniques such as CPM, PDM and PERT. • Construction Project Engineering and Management using Prolog Manager. • Project Optimization using Nonlinear, Linear, Integer, and Goal Programming techniques. • Integrated Management Systems (IMS) Lead Auditing. • Knowledge of AD EHSMS (Abu Dhabi Environment, Health and Safety Management System) • Knowledge of IMS implementation and auditing as per ISO9001, ISO14001, and OHSAS 18001. • Excellent computer skills: MS Office application (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access). • Excellent leadership skills including Team Building and Management. • Strong oral & written communication skills in English and French.
Profession :
Senior Consultant - Sustainable Development
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Paul YOUMBI a ajouté Ecole Polytechnique à son parcours scolaire