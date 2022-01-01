Paulo LOUREIRO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE LA GARE- La fleche 1984 - 1986
-
Ecole Louis Pasteur (La Fleche)- La fleche 1987 - 1991
-
Collège Petit Versailles- La fleche 1992 - 1995
-
BOUCHEVREAU- La fleche 1994 - 1996
-
CCI FORMATION- Le mans 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Carrosserie Capi - Apprenti (Autre)- La fleche 1997 - 1999
-
Floralpina - Herboristerie (Autre)- La fleche 1999 - 2001
-
EUROP ARM - Magasinier (Autre)- La fleche 2001 - 2004
-
DEFI GROUP - Magasinier cariste- La fleche 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Paulo LOUREIRO
-
Vit Ã :
LA FLECHE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1981 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Magasinier-cariste
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
BrÃ©sil - Cuba - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰tats-Unis - IndonÃ©sie
-
-
