Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Carrosserie Capi  - Apprenti (Autre)

     -  La fleche 1997 - 1999

  • Floralpina  - Herboristerie (Autre)

     -  La fleche 1999 - 2001

  • EUROP ARM  - Magasinier (Autre)

     -  La fleche 2001 - 2004

  • DEFI GROUP  - Magasinier cariste

     -  La fleche 2004 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Paulo LOUREIRO

  • Vit Ã  :

    LA FLECHE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1981 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Magasinier-cariste

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :