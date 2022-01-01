RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Cordon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Plain Chateau (La Roche Sur Foron)- La roche sur foron 1978 - 1980
-
Ecole Mallinjoud (La Roche Sur Foron)- La roche sur foron 1980 - 1983
-
Collège Sainte-famille- La roche sur foron 1983 - 1984
-
Cfa De La Mécanique Automobile- Thonon les bains 1984 - 1986
Parcours club
-
AS AMANCY- Amancy 1982 - 1991
-
Us Mont-blanc- Passy 1996 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
NAVIDEC - Régleur (Production)- La roche sur foron 1986 - 1991
-
ENRICAU - Responsable de production (Production)- Vougy 1993 - 2008
-
SUPRA FRANCE - Responsable de production (Production)- Marnaz 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Pedro DA SILVA
-
Vit à :
CORDON, France
-
Né le :
24 janv. 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Papa de deux enfants Eva (11ans) et Paul (6ans)
Je partage ma vie avec leur maman Isabelle...
Profession :
Responsable production
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2