Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Georges Guingouin- Eymoutiers 1970 - 1977
Lycée Professionnel Emile Labussière- Limoges 1977 - 1980
Parcours club
A S E FOOTBALL- Eymoutiers 1975 - 1988
FC LE BARP- Le barp 1989 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
FAISSAT- Eymoutiers 1980 - 1981
POLYKO- Eymoutiers 1981 - 1984
PISCINE EYMOUTIERS- Eymoutiers 1984 - 1984
CHAMPEAU- Eymoutiers 1984 - 1992
Solectron- Canejan 1993 - 2008
Solectron-france- Bordeaux 1993 - 2008
Solectron-france- Cestas 1993 - 2008
Commerce Tabac Presse Loto Pmu - Commercant (Autre)- Talence 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Pedro FERNANDES
Vit à :
LE BARP, France
Né le :
27 sept. 1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commerçant
Mes goûts et passions
