RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Wattrelos dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Peggy BOUCHART est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LEON MARLOT- Roubaix 1981 - 1985
-
Collège Saint-michel- Roubaix 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Saint-martin- Roubaix 1992 - 1995
-
Crep- Estaires 1996 - 1998
-
CREP ESTAIRES- Estaires 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Saint-vincent De Paul- Loos 1998 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Peggy BOUCHART
-
Vit à :
WATTRELOS, France
-
Née le :
24 août 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Animatrice territoriale
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Peggy BOUCHART a ajouté Crep à son parcours scolaire