Peggy MOLINELLI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Claude Nicolas Ledoux- Robinson 1990 - 1994
-
Cffp Planchat- Paris 1998 - 2002
-
CFPPH PICPUS- Paris 2018 - 2019
Parcours entreprise
-
Hôpital Orléans La Source - PPH (Autre)- Orleans 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Peggy MOLINELLI
-
Vit à :
SANDILLON, France
-
Née en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Preparatrice en pharmacie hospitalière
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Grèce - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Thaïlande
-
Peggy MOLINELLI a ajouté Collège Claude Nicolas Ledoux à son parcours scolaire
-
Peggy MOLINELLI a ajouté Cffp Planchat à son parcours scolaire
-
Peggy MOLINELLI a ajouté Hôpital Orléans La Source à son parcours professionnel
-
Peggy MOLINELLI a ajouté College Nicolas Ledoux à son parcours scolaire
-
Peggy MOLINELLI a ajouté CFPPH PICPUS à son parcours scolaire