RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Limay dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Peggy RIBIERE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Notre-dame- Poissy 1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Louise Weiss- Acheres 1993 - 1996
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CH INTERCOMMUNAL- Poissy 1998 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Chi Poissy St Germain En Laye - Infirmiere au pool de remplacement (Autre)- Poissy 2001 - 2004
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Peggy RIBIERE
-
Vit à :
LIMAY, France
-
Née en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Une ptite photo de mon loulou LILIAN
Profession :
Infirmiere au CHI de POISSY
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1