HOTEL DE CRILLON - Stagiaire (Autre)

Paris

Worked as a Stagiaire F&B in the Grill Restaurant, Grill Bar, Room Service and American Bar. (located in the basement next to the main entrance) The GM was Claude Lermercier and Assistant GM Monsieur Chapman. In charge for the Bars Petite Philippe and Grand Philippe, Restaurant Manager Monsieur Bompar. He was also the coach of the hotel Footbal team. I was the team 'sweeper' and team captain.