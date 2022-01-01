Peter-Alexander JANSSEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
HOTEL DE CRILLON - Stagiaire (Autre)- Paris
Worked as a Stagiaire F&B in the Grill Restaurant, Grill Bar, Room Service and American Bar. (located in the basement next to the main entrance) The GM was Claude Lermercier and Assistant GM Monsieur Chapman. In charge for the Bars Petite Philippe and Grand Philippe, Restaurant Manager Monsieur Bompar. He was also the coach of the hotel Footbal team. I was the team 'sweeper' and team captain.1968 - 1970
PrÃ©nom Nom :Peter-Alexander JANSSEN
DUBAI., Pays-Bas
1946 (76 ans)
Was F&B Stagiaire on an 'exchange program' and did training in the Grill, RoomService and American Bar. Directeur was Claude Lemercier and his Assistant Monsieur Chapman. Monsieur Bompar was Maitre d'Hotel and also Coach Hotel SoccerTeam. Very fanatic and short tempered.. Also remember Petite Philippe and Medard. I was selected to play for the Paris Hotelier Football team and played against 'Les Pompiers' and Gendarmerie teams.. Le Roi Hassan II was regular guest in this hotel and reserved 2 or 3 floors for his enthourage. He brought his own valets and servants. Also King Faisal of Saudi Arabia was a regular. Peace talks between Vietnam and the US were held in this hotel. American Embassy was next door and also Richard Nixon stayed during his visit. Good fun and excellent hotel for trainees. ..
Directeur General
mariÃ©(e)
2
