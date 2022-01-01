Peter BONNEMAIN (BONNEMAIN) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Raymonde Fiolet- Soissons 1997 - 1998
-
Collège Gérard Phillipe- Soissons 1999 - 2003
-
Lycée Technique Léonard De Vinci- Soissons 2004 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Peter BONNEMAIN (BONNEMAIN)
-
Vit à :
SOISSONS, France
-
Né le :
25 sept. 1988 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Peter BONNEMAIN (BONNEMAIN) a ajouté Lycée Technique Léonard De Vinci à son parcours scolaire
-
Peter BONNEMAIN (BONNEMAIN) a ajouté Collège Gérard Phillipe à son parcours scolaire
-
Peter BONNEMAIN (BONNEMAIN) a ajouté école Raymonde Fiolet à son parcours scolaire