Peter SUTTON

XAGHRA, Malte
1939 (83 ans)
Retired copywriter. Married. I would like to contact Annick Dunbar with whom lived in London with her toddler daughter Geraldine, now a member of Copains d'Avant. Geraldine, please help me.
Copywriter
marié(e)
1