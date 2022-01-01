Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • BAHLSEN ST MICHEL

     -  Rueil malmaison 1989 - 1998

  • BAHLSEN FRANCE  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Rueil malmaison

    commercial puis chef regional des ventes

    1989 - 1998

  • JEAN BAPTISTE DELPIERRE  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Boulogne sur mer

    chef national des ventes

    1998 - 2000

  • SEPIETER  - Directeur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Leers

    directeur commercial

    2000 - 2007

  • Adomia Fermetures  - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Marck 2007 - maintenant

  • Sarl Bruno Bourteel  - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  STEENBECQUE 2015 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Philippe BAR

  • Vit Ã  :

    HINGES, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1966 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié, 1 enfant

  • Profession :

    GÃ©rant de sociÃ¨tÃ©

