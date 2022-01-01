RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Alfortville dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Hattstatt)- Hattstatt 1976 - 1981
Collège Jean Moulin- Rouffach
Demi-pensionnaire1981 - 1984
Collège Sainte-marie- Saint die
Interne1984 - 1985
Lycée Beau Jardin- Saint die
Seconde générale et 1ère B (interne)1985 - 1987
Lycée épiscopal- Zillisheim
1ere et Terminale B (interne)1987 - 1989
Institut Supérieur Européen De Gestion (Iseg) Strasbourg- Strasbourg
BTS ACtion Commerciale1990 - 1992
Institut De Formation Par Alternance Ifa - étudiant (Marketing)- Strasbourg
MIM81993 - 1995
Parcours militaire
5 Rd- Valdahon
11 eme escadron - cellule tir1996 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Hertz - Customer Service Representative (Commercial)- MULHOUSE 1997 - 1998
LOTONEXT - Chef de projet (Marketing)- Strasbourg
Gestion d'une Loterie en ligne1999 - 2001
CIBLECLICK - Chef de projet (Marketing)- Marseille
Chef de Projet affiliation2001 - 2005
Affilinet - Responsable Support (Marketing)- Paris 2007 - 2009
Darwin Interactive - Responsable Pôle Production (Marketing)- Marseille 2009 - 2010
Nextperf - Middle Office Manager (Marketing)- La ciotat 2011 - 2011
Gamned - Media Trader (Marketing)- Marseille 2011 - 2013
Makazi - Directeur RTB (Marketing)- Sao paulo 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Philippe BARON
Vit à :
ALFORTVILLE, France
Né en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis désormais sur Paris, Alfortville (94 - Val-de-Marne) plus exactement! J'attends vos messages...
Profession :
Online Marketing Manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
