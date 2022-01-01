Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Alfortville dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Philippe BARON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 5 Rd

     -  Valdahon

    11 eme escadron - cellule tir

    1996 - 1996

Parcours entreprise

  • Hertz  - Customer Service Representative (Commercial)

     -  MULHOUSE 1997 - 1998

  • LOTONEXT  - Chef de projet (Marketing)

     -  Strasbourg

    Gestion d'une Loterie en ligne

    1999 - 2001

  • CIBLECLICK  - Chef de projet (Marketing)

     -  Marseille

    Chef de Projet affiliation

    2001 - 2005

  • Affilinet  - Responsable Support (Marketing)

     -  Paris 2007 - 2009

  • Darwin Interactive  - Responsable Pôle Production (Marketing)

     -  Marseille 2009 - 2010

  • Nextperf  - Middle Office Manager (Marketing)

     -  La ciotat 2011 - 2011

  • Gamned  - Media Trader (Marketing)

     -  Marseille 2011 - 2013

  • Makazi  - Directeur RTB (Marketing)

     -  Sao paulo 2013 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Philippe BARON

  • Vit à :

    ALFORTVILLE, France

  • Né en :

    1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis désormais sur Paris, Alfortville (94 - Val-de-Marne) plus exactement! J'attends vos messages...

  • Profession :

    Online Marketing Manager

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :